FORMER republican president Edgar Lungu has apologized to Zambians for the mistakes made by his administration. Meanwhile, as Lungu, who is still PF president, was saying now is not the time for squabbles, one of his aspiring successors Chishimba Kambwili’s cadres arrived with “Kambwili 2026” banners at the solemn event. Speaking during the memorial service of the fifth republican president Micheal Sata, Thursday, Lungu said the PF had laid a foundation for social and economic prosperity. “We gather here like we have always done in the last six years to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.