MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has expressed disappointment over the Controller of Government Transport’s failure to curb rampant misuse of government vehicles. Tayali said he was disappointed that on a number of occasions when he had called for statistics regarding the government fleet, information had not been made available. According to a statement issued by Ministry of Transport and Logistics public relations officer Ndubi Mvula, Monday, the minister said this when he visited the offices of the Government Transport Control Unit as part of his familiarisation programme of...



