MINISTER of Education Douglas Syakalima says the General Certificate of Education (GCE) will only be awarded to a candidate when subjects or grades passed meet the standards for the award of a school certificate. And Syakalima says out of the 124,171 candidates who sat for the 2021 GCE examination, only 4,496 obtained GCE Certificates. During a media briefing, Syakalima said the new conditions followed the amendment of the rules for the award of a GCE certificate by the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ). He said the new rules meant that...

