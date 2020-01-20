SAA confirms sale of nine aircraft

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 20 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 20 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 20 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 20 Jan 2020
- Business
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020by Tim Zulu on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 16 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
SAA confirms sale of nine aircraftBy Stuart Lisulo on 20 Jan 2020
South African Airways (SAA) has put some of its aircraft up for sale to accommodate the new Airbus A350-900s the airline recently added to its fleet.
The struggling carrier announced in a statement that it was selling nine wide-body aircraft – five Airbus A340-300s and four Airbus A340-600s; 15 spare engines and four Auxiliary Power Units, a device used to provide energy.
But SAA’s acting chief executive officer Zuks Ramasia stated that this decision to dispose of some of the airline’s assets had nothing to do with the ongoing business rescue process.
“After we received the four new Airbus A350-900, it has become necessary for us to sell our older models to accommodate the new models with superior features, such as the quieter cabin, relaxing in-flight environment and more extra-legroom seats in Economy Class and lie-flat beds in Business Class,” Ramasia stated in a media release issued by SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali, Thursday.
“The decision to sell the aircraft has nothing to do with the business rescue process. For some time, we had planned to replace our four-engine aircraft with new generation and more efficient aircraft as part of our fleet renewal programme. When we received five A330-300s in late 2017, early 2018, we had already planned to retire five A340s at that time, but due to the operational fleet undergoing maintenance, the retirement of the aircraft was postponed. Now is the time to sell the aircraft.”
Ramasia added that with the new A350s, which will start operating on its international route network next week, replacing the A340s had become possible, hence the national carrier advertised the sale of the nine aircraft on January 10, this year.
The closing date for the tender is January 30, 11.00am, SA time.
The aircraft on sale used to operate on regional and international routes, which will now be flown by the A330s and A350-900s, the statement reads.
According to SA’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, that country’s National Treasury is trying to find additional funding for the embattled state airline ahead of a January 19 deadline.
“Given the serious financial and operational challenges facing South Africa, the Department of Public Enterprises together with the National Treasury, is working closely with the management of South African Airways and the business rescue practitioner have arrived at a point where it is clear that certain decisions need to be taken about what to do,” Mboweni said at a media briefing in Johannesburg, Thursday, Bloomberg reported.
SAA has not received the 2 billion rand (US $139 million) from the National Treasury that was needed to keep the carrier operational, according to local SA media outlet Business Day.
The SA Treasury has been unable to sell assets quickly enough to fund SAA’s needs and the airline may face flight suspensions and liquidation from January 19 if it doesn’t receive the added bailout money, according to the Johannesburg-based newspaper.
About Stuart Lisulo
Stuart Lisulo is an experienced journalist with a focus on business news.
Email: stuart [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- SAA confirms sale of nine aircraft - 20 Jan 2020
- CUTS bemoans MTN’s expensive non-expiry bundles - 17 Jan 2020
- Kwacha to average K14.40/dollar in short-term - 16 Jan 2020
- ZCCM-IH’s profits drop by 47% - 15 Jan 2020
- Floods pose risk of ground water contamination, cautions WARMA - 12 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- How drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling destroys communities (2,865 views)
- Watch how Times of Zambia assets will be stripped! (2,405 views)
- Start preparing your exit, Chilubi is ours, Mumbi taunts HH (2,015 views)
- Mundende, board must resign to improve Zesco’s performance – Eskom consultant (1,628 view)
- Zesco getting money by false pretences, hiking electricity which they don't have - Nawakwi (1,383 view)
- UNDP calls for recognition of gay rights
- I won’t exculpate myself, my allegiance is to MMD and not Nevers – Kabanda
- If Zesco is telling the truth, economic activity will improve – Mphuka
- Chamber of Mines forecasts surge in copper prices
- Zambia has an economic crisis, not a constitutional one – Sangwa
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast
- How Zesco imported Air from Eskom and made people pay for it
- PF Central Committee's Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others - Panji Kaunda
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya
- IMF package will be bitter, it won’t be about tightening belts but skirts - Nawakwi
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
UNDP calls for recognition of gay rights20 Jan 2020
-
I won’t exculpate myself, my allegiance is to MMD and not Nevers – Kabanda20 Jan 2020
-
If Zesco is telling the truth, economic activity will improve – Mphuka20 Jan 2020
-
Chamber of Mines forecasts surge in copper prices20 Jan 2020
-
Zambians still need more sensitization on Bill 10 before enactment, says Munkonge20 Jan 2020
-
SAA confirms sale of nine aircraft20 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article