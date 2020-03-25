I’m still awaiting Zesco-CEC BSA report, says Nkhuwa

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
I’m still awaiting Zesco-CEC BSA report, says NkhuwaBy Ulande Nkomesha on 25 Mar 2020
ENERGY Minister Matthew Nkhuwa says he is yet to receive a report on the status of the Zesco Limited and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Plc Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA), which lapses next Tuesday.
In January, CEC had confirmed that the BSA it entered into with Zesco Limited on November 21, 1997, was expected to come to an end on March 31, 2020, and would not be renewed, but that negotiations were ongoing to find an alternative legal framework.
In an interview, Nkhuwa said the status report on the ongoing negotiations were yet to be availed to him, but assured that the government would convene a press briefing on the matter once negotiations were completed.
“I am not part of the negotiations. The negotiations are being done by Zesco and CEC so speak to the managing director of Zesco [Victor Mundende]; he is the one in charge. So, when they are finished, they will report to me. They have not yet reported to me so I am sure that once we finish, we will do a press briefing,” Nkhuwa said.
But Zesco director for strategy and corporate services Patrick Mwila declined to comment on the matter as he said the issue could only be addressed by Nkhuwa.
“No, I cannot make any comments on those things because it will be breach of protocol. The only person who can comment is the Minister (Nkhuwa) until the matter is disposed of. Can you imagine even if Zesco was doing anything about it, can you start going to the press before the authority has received the report? It is not possible. So, please, please, just wait; you will be informed,” said Mwila in a brief interview.
Meanwhile, CEC managing director Owen Silavwe maintained that negotiations on the BSA were still ongoing.
“Well, the issue is we have obviously decided, if you have noticed that we have decided not to negotiate through the press. So, the only thing I can tell you is that the negotiations are still ongoing. 31st of March, you guys are aware that in terms of where we are, we are not in a position to say…all I can tell you is that the negotiations are still ongoing. I can’t say anything more than that, unfortunately,” said Silavwe in a separate brief interview.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Lungu won’t address nation in copy paste fashion like other leaders, he’s in control – Dora - 25 Mar 2020
- I’m still awaiting Zesco-CEC BSA report, says Nkhuwa - 25 Mar 2020
- Reduce data, voice call taxes to encourage social distancing, ZACCI urges govt - 25 Mar 2020
- Zambia needs total lockdown to halt COVID-19 spread – HH - 24 Mar 2020
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs - 20 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Lungu's full address: Zambia records 12 COVID-19 cases as lock down looms (18,405 views)
- Ba Lungu, landeni na bantu twapapata (15,070 views)
- Lungu can’t address Zambians on Coronavirus, he's only interested in elections – Kalaba (7,112 views)
- Zambia confirms third coronavirus case (5,329 views)
- Chitambo MP called Lungu chik**a, says Kaizer as he denies beating allegation (4,779 views)
- Lungu won’t address nation in copy paste fashion like other leaders, he’s in control – Dora
- I’m still awaiting Zesco-CEC BSA report, says Nkhuwa
- If PF offered bribes to induce positive vote on Bill 10, then constitution reform process is flawed – TIZ
- ZNFU predicts good 2020 crop harvest
- COVID-19 will trigger major global economic recession, warns World Bank
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Lungu won’t address nation in copy paste fashion like other leaders, he’s in control – Dora
- I’m still awaiting Zesco-CEC BSA report, says Nkhuwa
- If PF offered bribes to induce positive vote on Bill 10, then constitution reform process is flawed – TIZ
- ZNFU predicts good 2020 crop harvest
- COVID-19 will trigger major global economic recession, warns World Bank
- Pick n Pay manager narrates how Kopakopa complained after buying Legana sausage
- Sodomy accused Lusaka man gets nolle, turned into state witness
- I’ve made it in life – Esther Phiri
- Reduce data, voice call taxes to encourage social distancing, ZACCI urges govt
- Bill 10 is a private member’s bill, no changes can be made outside NDF – Sacika
- Banda takes COVID-19 awareness campaign to his constituency
- Lungu’s full address: Zambia records 12 COVID-19 cases as lock down looms
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article