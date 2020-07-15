Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng'andu taking notes at the 2nd high level policy dialogue between the Zambian government and cooperating partners held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on November 20, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JAPAN has signed a grant of US$24 million to Zambia for the upgrading of health centers in Mushili in Ndola and Chamboli in Kitwe to district hospital level. This is the third phase of the project which commenced in 2015. Under phase one and phase two of this project, Japan supported the upgrading of some of Lusaka’s health centres to district hospitals, at a total cost of approximately K980 million or US$53 million which saw health centres in Matero, Chilenje, Kanyama, Chawama and Chipata townships of Lusaka upgraded and modernised...