THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted four trucks in Katete carrying lotions registered as cleaning materials for Chipata General Hospital when in fact not. And ZRA has donated over 24,553 litres of seized cooking and 494,825 kilograms of maize and mealie meal to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) as part of its fight against smuggling. In a statement, Tuesday, ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda stated that smuggling would not go unpunished. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has once again intercepted 4 trucks carrying assorted lotions worth...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.