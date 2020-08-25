COMMERCE Minister Christopher Yaluma has fired Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Board Chairperson Fisho Mwale with immediate effect for unknown reasons. Confirming the development in a brief interview, Monday, Mwale, who is also a Yalelo Limited director, said he was no longer the ZDA board chair after having his contract of employment terminated. “It is true. I am not chairman of the board right now,” Mwale said, without disclosing the actual reasons. And when reached for comment, Yaluma acknowledged the development, but could not elaborate on why Mwale had been relieved...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.