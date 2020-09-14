THE total number of active mobile network subscriptions in Zambia has increased to 17.9 million as at June 30, 2020, an all-time high, exceeding the country’s population, according to ZICTA. And ZICTA says the value of electronic money transactions skyrocketed to hit K43 billion by the half-year period, up from K18.9 billion during the same corresponding period last year, indicating a 126 percentage spike. Meanwhile, the ICT regulator has issued a call for applications for a network license in the international market segment and a service licence in the national...



