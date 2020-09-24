ACTIONAID global tax advisor Mtwalo Msoni says there is need for government to create a ‘wealth tax’ where the country’s high-income earners can contribute towards funding development and narrow the huge inequality gap. And Msoni says government should do away with borrowing money to finance development, but fund it with locally-mobilised resources. Speaking ahead of the 2021 national budget presentation, Msoni urged government to explore implementing higher tax bands for high-income earners, while cushioning low-income earners in addition to creating a wealth registry that could help finance the country’s huge...



