UNLESS debt is addressed, we are building a house on a foundation made out of clay, says former finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane. Commenting on the 2019 budget in an interview, Musokotwane, who is also Liuwa UPND member of parliament, Musokotwane lamented that rather than reducing debt, the 2021 budget was increasing it. He said this would mean the exchange rate could be worse than K20 to a dollar. “For all those promises that we have heard, unless the debt issue is addressed, all those promises will end up zero, nothing...



