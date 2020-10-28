ENERGY Minister Matthew Nkhuwa says the fuel shortage in the country will be normalized within the next week. And Nkhuwa says the shortage has been engineered by a few disgruntled truckers adding that the transporting associations that have a partnership with the government have no grievances with their employers. Nkhuwa was responding to a written question from Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo who wanted to know what the cause of the sudden erratic supply of fuel was, and what urgent measures government had put in place to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.