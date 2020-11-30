ZAMBIA’S copper production is likely to remain below one million metric tonnes for at least another three years given the persistent challenges mining companies still face, says the Zambia Chamber of Mines. Last week, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa announced that copper production had increased to 646,111.25 metric tonnes by September 30, this year, up from 590,321.13 tonnes in the same corresponding period last year, representing an increase of over 55,000 tonnes. But Chamber president Goodwell Mateyo observed that while the marginal increment in copper productivity in the nine-month period this...



