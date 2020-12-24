THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has urged government to ensure that the Economic Recovery Programme (ERP) is implemented as Zambia enters 2021 to avoid repeating the failure of its predecessor, the Economic Growth and Stabilisation Plan (EGSP). In a statement, Wednesday, JCTR executive director Fr Alex Muyebe noted that the aspirations of the Economic Growth and Stabilisation Plan (EGSP), which preceded the Economic Recovery Programme, had not seen the light of day despite it being much-hyped, promising economic recovery, but achieving little. “As we move into 2021, the...



