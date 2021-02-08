THE CENTRE for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) says failure by the government to honour another coupon payment of US$56.1 million due under one of the Eurobonds raises concerns. In a statement, Sunday, CTPD senior researcher-legal Chileshe Mange stated that failure by the government to meet its obligations was a breach of the contract which allowed the aggrieved party to enforce its legal rights under the contract. “CTPD has observed that the Government has failed to honor another coupon payment due under one of the Eurobonds. The Ministry of Finance...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.