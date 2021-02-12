Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng'andu taking notes at the 2nd high level policy dialogue between the Zambian government and cooperating partners held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on November 20, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has withdrawn the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Amendment Bill, which was at Second Reading stage, to allow for further consultation on the proposed piece of legislation. Speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, Dr Ng’andu explained that the Bill was withdrawn to allow more consultation on the Bill before re-introducing it back in the House. “Madam Speaker, with leave of the House, I wish to withdraw the Bill to allow for further consultation as recommended by the budget committee. The Bill will be resubmitted after the completion of...