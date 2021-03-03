Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha speaks to journalists at Parliament Building shortly after Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented the 2021 national budget on September 25, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha has challenged government to utilise space coordinates awarded to the country and consider space satellite launch. Commenting on ZICTA’s decision to award Beeline a license to operate as the country’s fourth mobile phone service provider, Kawesha said ZICTA should go beyond awarding licences to launching satellites because space had already been available for the country. “ZACCI has welcomed the continued full liberalization stance taken by the Ministry of Communications and Transport (MCT) through ZICTA. ZICTA has further opened up the...