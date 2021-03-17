ZAMBIAN Breweries Plc has posted reduced profit after tax of only K6 million in its financial year period ending December 31, 2020, mainly triggered by higher costs of production and the devastating impact of the Coronavirus on the market. But the company says it expects this year’s financial performance to drastically improve on the back of a combination of strong volumes, mix and price moderation, translating to bottom-line growth. In a statement announcing its audited results of the company for the financial year period ended December 31, 2020, Zambian Breweries...



