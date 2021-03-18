THE Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDC) has written to Mpulungu Harbour Corporation Limited requesting for a K5 million loan. But IDC Group Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba says the money is meant to help out other companies that have struggled financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter dated January 6, 2021, addressed to Mpulungu Harbor Limited Managing Director Dominic Bwalya, Kaluba requested for a short term credit facility to the Corporation. “REQUEST FOR A K5 million short-term credit facility to the IDC. Reference is made to the aforementioned subject...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe