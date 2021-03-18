Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on parastatal bodies at parliament building on January 25, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDC) has written to Mpulungu Harbour Corporation Limited requesting for a K5 million loan. But IDC Group Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba says the money is meant to help out other companies that have struggled financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter dated January 6, 2021, addressed to Mpulungu Harbor Limited Managing Director Dominic Bwalya, Kaluba requested for a short term credit facility to the Corporation. “REQUEST FOR A K5 million short-term credit facility to the IDC. Reference is made to the aforementioned subject...