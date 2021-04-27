ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has warned that any clearing agents found responsible for inciting strikes will have their licences revoked Earlier in a statement, Customs Clearing Agents Association of Zambia (CCFFAAZ) Bruce Kaemba stated that clearing agents were planning to stage a peaceful protest against the move by ZRA to introduce a module on the ASYCUDA World System, that gave rights to importers & exporters to lock appointed clearing agents against their Tax Registration Numbers. Kaemba claimed that the move would only benefit multi national companies...
Menu