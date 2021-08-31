FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane and IMF representative for Zambia Preya Sharma have discussed various aspects of strengthening the partnership between Zambia and the Fund.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Tuesday, Sharma called on Dr Musokotwane on Tuesday.

“IMF Resident Representative for Zambia Preya Sharma this morning paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP. The bilateral engagement, held at the Ministry of Finance Headquarters in Lusaka, was the first between the IMF Resident Representative and the new Minister of Finance. The meeting discussed various aspects of strengthening the partnership between Zambia and the Fund,” read the statement.

“A few days ago, Zambia received USD1.3 billion from the USD650 billion IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR) general allocation. The resources from the IMF will assist the country to attain the development aspirations and lead to economic stabilisation and positive growth.”

