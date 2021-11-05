MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says his hands are tied and it is difficult for him to comment on what is happening at Zambian Airways because the company operates under the Industrial Development Corporation whose board chairperson is the Republican President. The minister adds that he is not privy to the latest information regarding the Zambia Airways project. Asked to comment on the irregularities surrounding the national airline in an interview, Tayali said the issues surrounding Zambia Airways were run by the board, which board was constituted by...



