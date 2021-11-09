KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) has announced that its chief executive officer Christopher Sheppard has retired and will be leaving the company on November 12, 2021. In a statement, Tuesday, KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu said Enock Mponda had been appointed as acting CEO and would also act as CEO for KCM SmelterCo Limited while Moses Chilambe had been appointed to act as CEO for Konkola Mineral Resources Limited (KMRL). “Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) informs its business partners and stakeholders that the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Christopher Sheppard, has retired...



