Energy Minister Peter Kapala says government is developing a new national electrification strategy which will ensure optimal utilisation of resources in the rural electrification agenda and is expected to be finalised in 2022. Speaking in Parliament, Thursday, Kapala said government had an ambitious strategy dubbed “beyond the grid Zambia” programme. “We are in the process of developing a new national electrification strategy which is expected to be finalised in 2022. This will utilise new technologies to ensure optimal utilisation of resources in the rural electrification agenda. It will also capture…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.