THE Zambia Airways national airline will commence its operations on December 1, 2021 from its hub in Lusaka to domestic destinations of Livingstone and Ndola. According to a statement issued by the management of Zambia Airways Limited, the airline would introduce additional domestic routes to Mfuwe and Solwezi and add regional destinations, Johannesburg and Harare, to its network within the first quarter of 2022. “The Board of Directors of Zambia Airways has reaffirmed the position that the national airline will officially commence its initial operations on 1st December 2021 from…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.