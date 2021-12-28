FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government is committed to finalising an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because Zambians had suffered enough. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said the coming on board of the IMF had created confidence with the country’s creditors including Eurobond holders. “Yes we have been talking to them and they were waiting for this announcement of an agreement with the IMF. The next step now is to get more detailed discussions with them so that they get the nitty grities of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.