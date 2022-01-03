Finance Minister Stumbeko Musokotwane flanked by Treasury to the secretary Felix Nkulukusa when they appeared before the Budget Committee at Parliament in Lusaka on November 16, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says government no longer wants to see an officer approving payments under instruction as seen in the recent past, adding that law reforms will ensure that officers are protected. And Nkulukusa has pleaded that Zambians must allow the treasury to work with the available resources, stating that government should be given time to restructure the economy. Presenting a submission to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Thursday, Nkulukusa said civil servants needed to be protected from politicians even after making the right decisions. “In terms…...