UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi at the joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says he has canceled the tender advert for routine road maintenance because only the same people were being awarded contracts. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Monday, Milupi said it was unacceptable that some individuals were the only ones getting routine maintenance jobs during the previous administration. “Fellow citizens, over the weekend, during a stakeholders’ meeting in Mongu, I decided to cancel the tender advert for routine road maintenance because only the same people were getting those jobs. This was…...