THE annual inflation rate for January 2022 has dropped to 15.1 percent from 16.4 percent recorded in December last year. Speaking during a media briefing, Thursday, Zambia Statistics Agency interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the slowdown in annual inflation was mainly attributed to favourable price movements in food items. “Annual inflation for January, 2022 decreased to 15.1 percent from 16.4 percent recorded in December 2021. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 15.1 percent between January 2021 and January 2022. The slowdown in annual…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.