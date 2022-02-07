ZAMBIA Airways CEO Bruk Endeshaw says the airline will have another aircraft by the end of the first quarter of this year. The national airline officially commenced its operations on December 1, 2021, with only one aircraft, from its hub in Lusaka to domestic destinations of Livingstone and Ndola. Responding to a press query on the airline’s performance since its launch, Thursday, Endeshaw said the airline had stimulated job creation and created a new market of first-time flyers by offering affordable fares. “Since its successful launch on 1st December 2021,…...



