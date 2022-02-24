Science and Technology Minister Felix Mutati addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has launched the new ZICTA licensing framework which he says is necessary in the transformation journey of making Zambia a digital economy. Speaking during the launch, Wednesday, Mutati said the new licensing framework would significantly add to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and boost local innovator participation. “For the Ministry of Science and Technology, today is a momentous day. Today is the day we sign the SI that will usher in the new licensing framework. This new licensing framework takes over from…...