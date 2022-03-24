THE Ministry of Finance has revealed that Zambia’s total public debt stood at $31.74 billion including interest arrears, as at the end of 2021. In October last year, the Ministry of Finance said Zambia’s total public debt stood at $26.96 billion as at end of June 2021. But according to a summary of Zambia’s public sector debt as at end of 2021 released on Wednesday, the ministry stated that the total public debt, excluding interest arrears was US$30.93 billion as at the end of 2021. The ministry stated that external…...



