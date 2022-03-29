ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says government should give an account of where the resources which the previous government borrowed went. And Hambayi says there is nothing wrong with President Hakainde Hichilema requesting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to consider converting Zambia’s debt to that country into a grant. In an interview, Monday, Hambayi noted that at the moment, Zambia was in a lot of debt but it was unknown how the money was spent by the previous government. “Look, one other thing that I always note is that it is really…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.