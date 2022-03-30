MINISTER of Energy Peter Kapala says reintroducing fuel subsidies can only be done depending on the situation. Commenting on former Energy Minister, David Mabumba’s remarks that the only way government could address the looming increment in fuel prices was by reintroducing subsidies, Kapala said that was Mabumba’s opinion, adding that he would discuss the matter with Cabinet. “Well, it depends on the situation, okay. That’s all I can say for now. I’m going to Cabinet to be discussing that alright? Mr Mabumba’s opinion is like any other Zambians, I’m sure…...



