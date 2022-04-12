Chibamba Kanyama makes his contribution at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning post budget townhall symposium at Lusaka's Mulungushi International Conference Centre on November 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says China is taking advantage of the country’s debt situation to renegotiate its own relationship with Zambia. Last week, UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford revealed that there was one international creditor that seemed to be taking a bit more time in Zambia’s debt restructuring. And sources within the government told News Diggers that China had been apprehensive about committing to Zambia’s debt restructuring programme. In an interview, Friday, Kanyama said China was using the country’s debt restructuring programme as an opportunity to set out its own…...