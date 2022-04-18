BANKERS Association of Zambia (BAZ) chief executive officer Leonard Mwanza says the association is working on how to completely digitalize last mile transactions so that citizens can transact using their phones without transferring or withdrawing their money. In an interview, Thursday, Mwanza said the banking sector was progressing steadily towards digitalizing last mile transactions. “We are progressing steadily towards digitalizing last mile transactions. So digital financial inclusion is slowly taking shape in the banking sector. A lot more people are utilising mobile, digital, online banking platforms. So that is encouraging,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.