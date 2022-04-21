ZAMBIA National Marketers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) president Mupila Kameya says the outbreak of Cholera poses a threat to marketeers because hygiene standards in most markets are “pathetic”. In an interview, Tuesday, Kameya said the government should not be left to fight cholera alone, because everyone depended on markets for various food items. “It will be affected because, look, if in a market it’s found that one or 10 people have been found with Cholera, it means that the Ministry of Health will come in, and the Ministry of Local Government…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.