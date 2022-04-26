Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga has announced the appointment of a new board of commissioners for the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC). In a statement, Monday, Mubanga said those appointed were Jason Kazilimani as CEEC board chairperson, Comfort Mulenga and Sheila Mudenda as Commissioners, among others. “Pursuant to the provisions of the Citizens Economic Empowerment Act (CEE Act no. 9 of 2006), on behalf of the President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, it is my pleasure and privilege to announce the appointment of a new board of commissioners…...