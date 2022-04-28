EL Sewedy Electric Zambia Limited has presented a dividend cheque of $2 million to ZESCO Limited and $3 million to its parent company El Sewedy Electric. El Sewedy Electric Zambia Limited is a subsidiary of ZESCO Limited in which ZESCO Limited holds 40 percent shares and El Sewedy Electric holds 60 percent shares. Speaking during the presentation of the dividend, Wednesday, ZESCO managing director Victor Mapani said this showed gravitation towards enhanced development and inter-corporation between El Sewedy and Zambia and, El Sewedy and Zesco. At the same event, El…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.