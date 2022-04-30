ZAMBIA and the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed cooperating agreements which will see the two countries venture into electric battery manufacturing. President Hakainde Hichilema has described the agreements as the right way of fighting poverty through the creation of jobs and business opportunities. And Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi says the agreements will have an important impact on the economies of the two respective countries. Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga who signed on behalf of the Zambian government said the two nations have…...



