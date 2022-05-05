THE Public Service Micro Finance Company (PSMFC) and Zesco Limited have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding that will enable all Zesco staff to access PSMFC loan schemes. PSMFC chief executive officer Mubanga Mwiko says the company has MOUs with 43 quasi-government and parastatal institutions and that Zesco becomes the 44th institution to join. And Zesco managing director Victor Mapani has described the signing of the MoU as a landmark occasion, saying it will enable Zesco employees to access financial solutions from PSMFC for the first time. Speaking during the…...
