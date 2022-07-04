Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga says Zambia will develop much more when locals take keen interest in business. Speaking in Parliament, Mubanga said there was need for small and medium businesses to grow into large corporations. “This is the time for a Zambian to come up and take up their position. Madam Speaker, this country will develop much more when the Zambian businesses or Zambian businessmen take keen interest in business. Small and medium, honourable members, they must grow into large corporations. Now we are encouraging…...