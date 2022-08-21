GOVERNMENT has commissioned a 7.08 million-litre fuel depot in Chipata, Eastern Province, which was built at a total cost of $38 million. According to a statement shared on his Facebook page, Saturday, Energy Minister Peter Kapala said the main contractor of the depot, Dalbit International, and BSL Infrastructure, the sub-contractor, handed over the facility to government on completion of the construction assignment. He said TAZAMA Pipelines would manage the facility on behalf of the government. “Yesterday I officiated at the commissioning of the 38-million United States Dollar state-of-the-art fuel depot in Kasenengwa in Chipata alongside Eastern Province Minister Hon Peter Phiri MP and other senior officials including the Chipata mayor George Mwanza, Chipata district commissioner Elidah Tyson Mwanza and the…...



