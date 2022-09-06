SHOPRITE country general manager Charles Bota says the chain store has reduced prices of over 800 commodities as a pass-through effect of the Kwacha gains. In an interview, Bota said Shoprite had reduced prices on some local and imported commodities in all of its 41 stores across the country, adding that most of their suppliers had agreed to reduce prices. “We have reduced close to over 800 [commodities] so far. Yes, it is across all the 41 stores. Our pricing structures are the same everywhere so we are still going on because we are still meeting suppliers and quite a number of them have agreed to reduce prices. So we are passing on the reduction to customers. Most [of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.