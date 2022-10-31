THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upwards the price of petrol by K1.57 per litre, pushing the price of the commodity to K24.31, whilst diesel price increased by K1.22. Addressing the media, Monday, ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa further said Kerosene had increased by K3.17 in the latest review. “The Energy Regulation Board has adjusted the pump prices of petroleum products upward by K1.57 ngwee for petrol, K1.22 ngwee per litre for diesel, and K3.17 ngwee per litre for kerosene. Further, the Energy Regulation Board has also adjusted the retail price of Jet A1 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport for the post airfield price by K1.9 ngwee per litre whilst the post airfield…...



