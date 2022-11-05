MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo says President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to travel to Egypt to attend the COP27 slated for November 7 and 8, 2022. In a statement, Kakubo said President Hichilema was invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah EL-Sisi and was expected to participate in high-level roundtable events. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will travel to Sharm, El-Sheikh, Egypt to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) high level segment for Heads of State and government scheduled for 7th to 8th November, 2022. This event will be the 27th meeting of the conference…...



