FORMER Energy Minister David Mabumba has argued that increasing standard connection fees won’t result in ZESCO being financially sustainable as its customer base might be negatively affected. Last week, Energy Regulation Board chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the public would soon be made aware of what was resolved with respect to ZESCO’s application to hike standard connection fees. But in an interview, Mabumba said ZESCO’s customer base could reduce once the fees become unaffordable. “You want people to connect their homes but if the fees are not affordable, what happens? Even in Lusaka, if it is K20,000, I’m just saying for argument purposes, say it is K20,000, K15,000, how many people would you expect to pay for their connections? And as…...



