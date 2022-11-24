MINISTER of Fisheries and Livestock Makozo Chikote says the new dawn government is working around actualising the Saudi Arabia goat export deal which was started by PF. Chikote says government plans on partnering with the private sector for the construction of an abattoir, specifically for goat slaughtering to suit the demands of the Saudi Arabian market. In an interview, Wednesday, Chikote said government was conducting an assessment on how it could increase the production of goats and also meet other demands which were not met previously. “Those pronouncements were done during the previous government and when we came in we decided to understand the whole programme, how it started and what made it not to progress. The few things that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.