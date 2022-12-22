President Hakainde Hichilema with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment to Zambia Jose W. Fernandez at State House on May 12, 2022

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez says his country plans to release at least US$55 billion in Africa over the next three years. Fernandez says his government has a number of programmes that will see Africa prosper. Speaking during a digital media briefing on the outcomes of the US – Africa leaders forum, Tuesday, Fernandez said the funds would be towards the health and education sectors, economic growth, among others. “Working with congress, we announced at the last meeting that at least US$55 billion in Africa over the next three years crosses a wide range of sectors to tackle the core challenges of our time. I am not going to get into…...