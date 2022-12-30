ZAMBIA Compulsory Standards Agency ZCSA has directed Zambia Breweries Plc to recall selected beers of Castle Lite due to quality concerns. In a statement, Thursday, Agency Communications Officer Caroline Kalombe said the decision follows an investigation conducted by ZCSA aimed at ascertaining safety of the product in question. “The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) has directed Zambia Breweries Plc to recall Castle Lite beer bearing batches No. 319 and No. 227 due to quality concerns. This follows an investigation conducted by the Agency which was aimed at ascertaining the safety of this product in line with the Agency’s mandate under the Compulsory Standards Act No.3 of 2017. The Agency has quarantined over 828 cases of 330mls Castle Lite valued at…...



